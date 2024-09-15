College football is an old man's game. That was likely always the case. NFL Draft requirements mean that, more often than not, the best players in the NCAA are elder statesmen, especially when compared to standouts in other collegiate sports like basketball and hockey. But in the case of Colorado State Rams kicker Jordan Noyes, he's closer to Aaron Rodgers in age than Quinn Ewers, Shedeur Sanders, Arch Manning, and Dylan Raiola. Everyone was losing their minds after learning Noyes' age – including Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell.

Noyes, a financial advisor who played soccer on weekends, was introduced to Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay at his wedding in Portugal in 2018 and took an interest in kicking. Gay connected him with Utah’s coaching staff, and Noyes earned a roster spot as a preferred walk-on at a camp. He became their kickoff specialist in 2020 and played three seasons at Utah before transferring to Colorado State.

Colorado State was 1-3 in games decided on the final possession in 2023. A good kicker is invaluable for a team that will likely again play tight games. Noyes went 15 of 19 on field goals and 29 of 29 on extra points in his debut season with the Rams and is back for his fifth year. That's all you can ask for in a college kicker. The Rams will need Noyes to be on the mark late in a few games.

