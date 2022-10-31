Donovan Mitchell had a performance for the ages as the Cleveland Cavaliers posted a 121-108 victory over the New York Knicks Sunday. Mitchell got it done as a scorer and a playmaker with 38 points and 12 assists as the Cavs rallied in the fourth quarter for the home court win.

Donovan Mitchell vs the Knicks: 38 PTS

12 AST

8-13 3P No other Cav in history has ever matched or topped those numbers. pic.twitter.com/hxGUuLhxz9 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 31, 2022

Mitchell was on fire with his long-distance shots, making an eye-catching 8 of 13 attempts from beyond the 3-point line. That kind of scoring, passing and shooting is unique in Cavalier history, as no other player had matched that line — including LeBron James.

The Cavs rallied from a 9-point deficit at the end of the third quarter by getting red-hot in the final 12 minutes. Cleveland outscored New York by a 37-15 margin as Mitchell and Kevin Love led the way. Those two players combined for 28 points in the final period and both of them registered 4-point plays during the rally.

Love scored 28 points in the game, and the Cavaliers also received significant contributions from Dean Wade and Evan Mobley. Wade scored 22 points and made 6 of 8 three-point shots, while Mobley scored 16 points and added 7 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson and Evan Fournier each scored 16 points to lead the Knicks. The Cavs improved to 5-1 with the victory, while the Knicks fell to 3-3.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff lauded Mitchell for his performance. “Donovan was not going to let us lose this game,” Bickerstaff said. “At both ends, he did the job. He is a complete basketball player. This dude is elite. I don’t know what he can’t do on the floor.”

The Cavs are clearly on a roll, and they will stay on one if Donovan Mitchell continues to perform at this level.