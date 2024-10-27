After losing sharpshooter Max Strus to an ankle injury, Dean Wade has kept the Cleveland Cavaliers afloat at small forward. However, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson is open to being creative while Strus is sidelined. While Wade has been solid, Cleveland could turn to sixth man Caris LeVert or defensive stud Isaac Okoro some nights. While that makes sense on paper, there is one option Atkinson hadn't yet considered to take over for Strus on the wing until hearing about it: Evan Mobley.

“Now that you mention it, we haven't thought of it,” said Atkinson to ClutchPoints. “We haven't played with it in preseason, but I think everything has to be on the board. I believe we have a pretty good idea of what we're going to do, but that hasn't been discussed yet.

“But it's not a bad idea if things don't go the way we want them to go because he's skilled enough. He's skilled enough to play the three, especially with the way he handles the ball and the way he passes.”

On paper, Mobley is traditionally a power forward who can also play center. However, as Atkinson noted, Mobley's unique skillset as a ballhandler on offense makes him unique compared to ordinary big men. But with how Atkinson wants to utilize Mobley this season, playing the 6'11” big man on the wing doesn't seem abnormal either.

How could Evan Mobley be used on the perimeter for the Cavs?

For quite a while, Atkinson has been hinting at his plans to modernize Cleveland's offense through Mobley. Atkinson learned how Golden State plays through a high-caliber passing big man in Draymond Green during his time with the Golden State Warriors. Green's playmaking has become a staple of Golden State's offense. However, plays involving Green's passing usually start with Stephen Curry or the lead guard initiating a Warriors play. Curry initiates above the three-point line by tossing the ball to Green in the low post, allowing Green to become the offensive hub. After that initial dump-in pass, Curry would screen for Klay Thompson. Curry and Thompson split apart, confusing the perimeter for the opposing defense.

While it might seem like a simple play, the chaos Golden State creates with its off-ball split actions has befuddled defenses for far too long. Opposing defenses must consider all of these variables when taking these split actions. With Mobley's playmaking vision and, unlike Green, the ability to take and make three-pointers, the Cavs can adapt this offensive approach and fully embrace it. But by utilizing Mobley on the perimeter more, Cleveland can create its own unique identity instead of mimicking Golden State.

“We do [have the personnel],” Atkinson said when asked Friday if Cleveland can run that action properly. “But that’s also unique to the Warriors. We’ve definitely done some breakdowns on it. We have to see how that evolves. Have to see what sticks with this team.”

Evan Mobley as a small forward?

Mobley's ability as a wing doesn't end with his passing vision. He also has showcased potential as a willing and ready perimeter shooter this season, which can help further unlock Cleveland's offense. Through three regular season games, Mobley has taken 2.3 three-pointers per game. More impressively, he's connected on 42.9% of those attempts – a dramatic leap from his career average of 26.9%. Sure, it's not the same volume or percentage as Strus, who has connected on 36.5% of his 6.3 attempts per game in his career.

However, Mobley is taking nearly twice as many three-pointers per game compared to prior seasons, which is notable and also helps emphasize that Mobley can be utilized more as a small forward. It doesn't have to be a permanent position change or anything dramatic. Instead, it gives Atkinson and the Cavs lineup and rotation flexibility, allowing them to modernize their offense and find balance with their defense.

“Don’t think we’re not going to play pick and roll,” said Atkinson. “No way. But it’s just a piece of it. There are other things we can do: Off-ball screening. You’re allowed to cut like in the old days. The game is evolving. Ball movement and player movement. It was pick and roll and space. But there are a lot of other things you can do in basketball. It’s really about variety.”