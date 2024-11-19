After a brief two-game homestand, the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to face the Boston Celtics. This will be the first of four matchups between Cleveland and Boston. The Cavs last played the Celtics during the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Boston won the series 4-1, ending Cleveland's season far sooner than the Cavs would have liked.

So, heading into hostile territory, Cleveland will want to pay the Celtics back. However, this revenge matchup carries extra weight. It's the first NBA Cup matchup for either side for the Group Stage portion of the tournament. Boston, Cleveland, the Chicago Bulls, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Washington Wizards are part of the Eastern Conference's Group C for the NBA Cup. Boston’s recent loss to Atlanta makes it easier for Cleveland to get out of the group stage and knockout round. However, the Cavs must handle business against the Celtics to ensure they can make it that far.

Here's how Cleveland can maintain control of the game from wire to wire in their second NBA Cup matchup of the season.

Can the Cavs match the Celtics on both ends of the floor?

Cleveland and Boston boast the NBA's best offenses heading into this matchup. The Cavs are first in offensive rating, scoring 122.1 points per 100 possessions. The Celtics, meanwhile, are second in offensive rating, scoring 121.4.

The similarities between the two teams don't stop there. Defensively, Cleveland is seventh in the NBA, allowing 110.7 points per 100 possessions. Boston is too far behind the Cavs, with the Celtics ranked ninth in defensive rating, allowing 111.2 points per 100 possessions.

Statistically, Cleveland and Boston are neck and neck. Stylistically, however, the Celtics are at the level the Cavs hope to reach eventually. Boston relies on its shooting from all five positions and can generate pressure on the perimeter to pick apart defenses. Cleveland generates its offense through movement— its cuts to the basket and relentless pressure on the rim fuel its attack, peppering looks on the interior and the perimeter.

The Cavs hope they can eventually get routine shooting from all five players on the floor. But how the Celtics play on offense will test Cleveland's defense, especially with the Cavs possibly down several key role players.

How Cleveland can defend Boston's five-out attack

While the Cavs have leveled up on offense, their advanced stats suggest that their defense is still the team's core identity. However, Cleveland has had a recurring issue lately where they'll show lapses in defense. Part of it could be fatigue from playing the most games in the NBA this season. It also could be an on-court sacrifice the Cavs must accept when it comes to playing at a faster pace on offense.

Regardless, Cleveland has allowed opponents to score in bunches, especially from the perimeter. While Atkinson took out his frustrations over his team's defense on a flip-flop, it did spark inspiration for others on the Cavs. Sharpshooter Max Strus, sidelined with a nagging ankle injury, stepped up to solve Cleveland's defensive miscues.

During practice, Strus took charge of a drill, directing rotations and explaining how to neutralize driving lanes. The buy-in was immediate. Cavs big man Jarrett Allen, who anchors the zone in the paint, credited Strus’ insights with sparking their defensive resurgence.

“It’s an excellent scheme about how we guard the zone,” Allen said. “Shout out to Max. He kind of put the zone in. He was a coach for a day telling us where to be and how to guard certain things, and just our energy in the zone. We communicate well. We know when to box out. We know that if Evan goes, I have his back. It’s just a good tandem of movement that works well together.”

Cleveland's zone defense will be tested against Boston's five-out attack. It was influential in slowing down the Charlotte Hornets, who run a similar offense. While the Celtics are a different beast than the Hornets, it at least gives the Cavs a leg up in this NBA Cup matchup.

This game's winner will determine who heads to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup

Evan Mobley went on the record and said that Cleveland is a legitimate contender. Darius Garland noted that the Cavs are a team with a target on their back. Cleveland is no longer the hunter. Instead, they've become the hunted after starting the year undefeated. But if the Cavs really want to make a statement and show their legitimacy, they must beat the Celtics, the defending NBA Champions.

If Cleveland pulls that off and starts the season 15-0, they're likely heading to Las Vegas to play for the NBA Cup. Although the Hawks are 2-0 in Group C, the Cavs can settle the difference next week. It's unusual for there to be high-stakes November NBA games. But when two titans clash, there's bound to be some noise.