The longtime host will be missed.

News correspondent Charles Osgood, a CBS Sunday Morning fixture, passed away at 91 from dementia.

He was an award-winning journalist who anchored the Sunday broadcast for 22 years. Also, according to CBS, he was the host of The Osgood File radio program.

Charles Osgood passes away at age 91

Osgood spent 45 years at CBS before retiring in 2016.

Upon his retirement, he said, “For years now people — even friends and family — have been asking me why I keep doing this considering my age. It's just that it's been such a joy doing it! Who wouldn't want to be the one who gets to introduce these terrific storytellers and the producers and writers and others who put this wonderful show together.”

Charles Osgood, 'CBS Sunday Morning' Host, Dies at 91: 'See You On The Radio' https://t.co/648hkltzdi — Variety (@Variety) January 23, 2024

Charles Kuralt said of Osgood that he was “one of the last great broadcast writers.”

Sunday Morning executive producer Rand Morrison said, “To say there's no one like Charles Osgood is an understatement. He embodied the heart and soul of Sunday Morning. His signature bow tie, his poetry…just his presence was special for the audience and for those of us who worked with him. At the piano, Charlie put our lives to music. Truly, he was one of a kind — in every sense.”

“Watching him at work was a masterclass in communicating. I'll still think to myself, ‘How would Charlie say it?' trying to capture the elusive warmth and intelligence of his voice and delivery. I expect I'll go on trying. He was one of the best broadcast stylists and one of the last. His style was so natural and unaffected it communicated his authenticity. He connected with people. Watching him on TV, or listening on the radio, as I did for years, was to feel like you knew him, and he knew you. He brought a unique sensibility, curiosity and his trademark whimsy to Sunday Morning and it endures,” broadcaster Jane Pauley said.

RIP Charles Osgood.