The Boston Red Sox appear to be playing out the final month of the season with an eye towards 2024. Technically, they still have a chance to make a run at a Wild Card spot, but they have lost 7 of 10 after facing the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Red Sox are more interested in developing and playing prospect Ceddanne Rafaela than they are in going after a playoff spot that may be out of reach.

Alex Cora mentioned that the Sox could introduce Ceddanne Rafaela to second base, at least in workouts if not in games. Rafaela has 22 games of experience there in the minors with only one game since 2021. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 1, 2023

Rafaela is one of the team's best prospects, and he has been a centerfielder for the majority of his time in the minor leagues. Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated that Rafaela may be getting some playing time at second base.

Prior to playing Rafaela in games at second base, they will give him an opportunity to play the position in workouts. If he appears to be comfortable at the position, he could get the chance to play second in the final month of the season.

The Red Sox have suffered a series of injuries at the middle infield positions this year, and that's one of the reasons that they are considering playing Rafaela at second base.

Rafaela has played 2 games for the Red Sox since being called up from Triple-A Worcester. He has 2 hits in 5 at bats, including one extra-base hit.

The 22-year-old Ceddanne Rafaela has been having an impressive season at the minor league level. He is hitting .302 with 20 home runs, 79 runs batted in and 36 stolen bases. He appears to have an excellent chance of becoming a core player for the Red Sox in the 2024 season.