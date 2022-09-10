CeeDee Lamb’s net worth in 2022 is $21 million. Lamb is a professional American football player who currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys. He is a one time Pro Bowler. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at CeeDee Lamb’s net worth in 2022.

CeeDee Lamb’s Net Worth in 2022 (Estimate): $21 million

CeeDee Lamb’s net worth in 2022 is $21 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Vim Buzz.

CeeDee Lamb was born in Opelousas, Louisiana. He attended John and Randolph Foster High School. It is also around this time that Lamb started his football career. Playing for the high school team, Lamb displayed his potential. He received various distinctions including All-State honors and was named AGH Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Coming out of high school, Lamb drew interest from various colleges including Auburn, Alabama, Baylor, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Houston, Kansas, UCLA, and many more. Lamb would eventually choose to play for University of Oklahoma. In three seasons with Oklahoma, Lamb caught 173 passes for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns. His college career also saw him make the All-Big 12 teams in his final two years. Lamb’s best season came in his junior year, where he tallied 62 receptions, 1,327 yards, and 14 touchdowns. He was also considered a Biletnikoff finalist after averaging 21.4 yards per catch.

After a solid stint with University of Oklahoma and opting to forego his final year of eligibility, Lamb declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. He was selected in the first round with the 17th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Lamb signed his rookie deal with the Cowboys in July 2020. Regarded as the most talented wide receiver in the 2020 draft class, the Cowboys secured Lamb by inking him to a four year deal, worth $14.01 million. The deal also includes a signing bonus of at least $7.7 million.

Lamb’s rookie season saw him catch 74 for 935 yards and five touchdowns. Showcasing his potential, Lamb ranked second among rookies in terms of receiving yards. One of his best games came in a 37-34 victory over the New York Giants, where Lamb tallied eight receptions for 124 yards.

In the 2021 season, Lamb followed up his rookie season with a stellar sophomore year. He led the team with 79 receptions, 1,102 yards, and six touchdowns. To cap it off, Lamb made the first Pro Bowl appearance of his career after being called to replace Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp.

Due to Lamb’s popularity on the field as a wide receiver, he also earned various endorsement deals. Some of his endorsements include Visa, Chime, Vertiball, Lowes, Panini America, and Pizza Hut. Similar to players who played for Oklahoma, Lamb also signed an endorsement deal with sports giant, Nike. Obviously, this helps to add to CeeDee Lamb’s net worth in 2022.

Lamb also had an endorsement with Leaf Trading Cards. However, last May 2022, the company decided to sue Lamb for breach of contract, as the Cowboys wide receiver failed to fulfill his end of the contract.

Despite having just two seasons under his belt, Lamb is already starting to establish himself in the league. In just two seasons, Lamb has already caught 153 for 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns. And with the departure of Amari Cooper, Lamb is expected to increase those numbers and improve his performance as the Cowboys’ go-to wide receiver. With all the opportunities and playing a bigger role, Cooper’s American football career is certainly headed into the right direction as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Nevertheless, were you at all surprised by CeeDee Lamb’s net worth in 2022?