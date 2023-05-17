Jeff Turbett is a freelance commerce writer covering sports, fitness and wellness, and style and grooming. He's based in Miami, FL., and his work has been featured in The Manual, FightCamp, and Men's Health.

Jayson Tatum delivered a historic performance in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers, leading the Celtics to a resounding 112-88 victory. He scored 51 points, setting a new NBA record for most points in a Game 7 that was previously held and set two weeks prior by Warriors Steph Curry, and joined an elite group of Celtics legends with a 50-point playoff game. Tatum also became the first player in franchise history to achieve a 40-10 game with at least five triples in the postseason.

His long-range shooting prowess that helped him achieve the 51-point performance not only helped his team gain control of the game and ultimately win the series, but it also placed him alongside Celtics legend John Havlicek, who holds the team record with 54 points scored in a playoff victory against the Atlanta Hawks in 1973. Tatum’s dominant display included 13 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. His remarkable abilities outshined MVP Joel Embiid.

Jayson Tatum merch

With a complete masterclass, Tatum propelled the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year. This memorable performance cemented his place among the greats and secured his status as one of the few players in NBA history to achieve a 50-10-5 stat line in a playoff game. Just as Tatum stated in his postgame interview after Game 6, humbly, he is one of the best. Let’s honor that.

With a wide selection of Jayson Tatum merch from Fanatics and some hot new gear from BreakingT, we have everything here that any true Tatum fan should own to honor his greatness.

Humbly one of the best basketball players in the world t-shirt – Kelly green

Celebrate Jayson Tatum’s greatness with the “Humbly One of the Best Basketball Players in the World” t-shirt by BreakingT. Made in the USA, this stylish tee showcases Tatum’s exceptional talent and is a must-have for fans and basketball enthusiasts alike.

Anything is possible Boston t-shirt – Kelly green