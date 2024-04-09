The eclipse is over (at least for another 20 years). However, celebrities wore viewing glasses during Monday's natural phenomenon and took in the spectacle in sometimes outrageous ways.
It's not like they were alone. Millions of people across the globe watched the spectacle, and many took photos of themselves doing it. That said, some celebrities took their eclipse-watching game to new heights, posting about it on social media.
With the help of Newsweek, here are some celebrity eclipse moments from some of your favorite stars.
Reese Witherspoon
Looking stylish as ever, Witherspoon looked like she was in a model shoot for her viewing. She's lounging on a patio chair with a blue robe draped around her in her white swimsuit. At the same time, she appears to be adjusting the viewing glasses.
View this post on Instagram
Jamie Lee Curtis
The award-winning actress turned to prayer for her eclipse viewing. The Halloween actress posted a photo of her looking out of a window with her hands together. The caption reads: “Praying the eclipse can reset the world to one at peace!”
View this post on Instagram
Andy Cohen
The Real Housewives mastermind shared – not a bonkers – but a touching photo of him and his son Ben checking out the spectacle atop a New York City building.
He wrote a caption that reads: “Now THAT was cool!!! I love a collective experience in Manhattan — people on roofs everywhere you turn and gathered on the street. Ben's play-by-play was incredible too. Happy Eclipse Day!”
View this post on Instagram
Drew Barrymore
The actress and talk show host was trying to organize cords during the eclipse. In the clip she posted on Instagram, she's wearing viewing glasses all while trying to manage and endless supply of charging cords for phones, iPads, etc.
She says in the video, “So, with the power of the eclipse, I hope to start with a clean slate.”
View this post on Instagram
Jessica Beil
The actress was all smiles, wearing her brightly multi-colored viewing glasses. She captioned her post: “If you have your glasses…get out outside now!!”
View this post on Instagram
Lizzo
The performer used this opportunity to get some good pictures of her in a bathing suit. She had an assistant helping with lighting. In the clip, she said, “I used the eclipse lighting for a photoshoot.”
View this post on Instagram
Mario Lopez
Oops. The actor and host accidentally looked up at the sky without viewing glasses. It was not a great idea, but he quickly realized his mistake.
View this post on Instagram
As you can see, celebrities are just like us — especially for rare events like the eclipse. Luckily, there's social media to capture all the highlights, so we get a glimpse of what several of them did for the big day. We'll see what they do for the next one decades from now.