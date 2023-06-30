Tributes are pouring in across the internet today, mourning the loss of Alan Arkin. Many of his famous peers throughout the industry are taking to social media to express their profound appreciation for the late great actor.

Michael Douglas, Arkin's co-star from the Netflix hit The Kominsky Method, took to Instagram to express his sadness about the news. Douglas said “Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry. My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Arkin's other famous co-stars such as Billy Crystal, who said on Twitter “Alan Arkin was one of our greatest actors. Hilarious, heartbreaking, and the ability to be terrifying, his range was amazing. I cherish the chance I had to act with him in #America’s Sweethearts.”

Arkin's range and ability to play both comedic and dramatic roles was not lost on his peers. Actor Bradley Whitford chimed in with a clip of Arkin from Little Miss Sunshine that Whitford felt captured that dual ability: “No greater comic actor. No greater dramatic actor. Not a coincidence. This scene is a clinic. Rest In Peace Alan Arkin. Well done, sir.”

These are just a few of the many tributes pouring in from fellow actors today, who are rightfully giving Alan Arkin his due as one of the greatest actors of his generation.