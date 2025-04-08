Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt might have a new man in her life, according to a cryptic post on social media.

“After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place … all along there was some invisible string,” Hunt wrote on Instagram Story on Saturday, April 5 with her arms wrapped around a mysterious man's neck at Arrowhead Stadium. The media personality quoted Swift's “Invisible Strings,” which she released in 2020. There's another connection to the lyrics since Swift is dating Travis Kelce, a tight end on the Chiefs. Hunt, is the daughter of Clark Hunt (CEO of the Chiefs) and Tavia Shackles. Gracie also has siblings: Ava Hunt and Knobel Hunt.

Gracie Hunt Splits With Boyfriend Cody Keith

Hunt's post follows her breakup with her boyfriend Cody Keith. He used to play football and was the former quarterback for East Carolina University. They took their relationship public in 2024 and last month the former couple sparked break-up rumors. Neither party has spoken about a potential split but there are signs. They no longer follow one another on Instagram and Hunt has scrubbed her profile clean of any traces of their relationship.

Prior to signs of a breakup, Hunt spoke highly of Keith and how well he got along with her family.

“It’s just so funny how small the world is because they’ve been buddies this whole time, and then it took him all this time to meet me,” Hunt told Outkick back in December. “So it’s been really fun having him be a part of football season.”

“My mom actually met him before I did. She sourced him for me, so he came with Tavia Hunt’s stamp of approval,” Hunt added. “I feel like I’m living in my own little ‘Holiday Touchdown,'” referring to the Chiefs-inspired Hallmark movie based on Swift and Kelce's love story.

However, not too long after, Hunt did a wrap up post after the Chiefs' devastating Super Bowl loss and Keith was nowhere to be found.

“It wasn't the result we were hoping for, but so proud of this team’s heart and the incredible season we had. Thank you to our sweet friends and family who came to support this weekend and stayed through the post game reception,” Hunt captioned her post following the Super Bowl. “Thank you to every person in the Chiefs organization for going above and beyond in all you do — we love you like family. Thank you to the incredible fans who bleed red with us. You all are the heartbeat of Chiefs Kingdom and are truly the best fans in the NFL. We’ll be back Chiefs Kingdom.”

She later shared another photo dump of the month with a solemn caption which could be interpreted as a possible confirmation of the split.

“February Files: Feeling thankful for every moment that shapes life’s beautiful mosaic — the tough, the painful, the joyful, and everything in between,” she wrote on February 27 with snippets of her everyday life. “Most of all, I’m grateful for the incredible people who make it all worthwhile.”

Keith was not seen in any of the photo dumps and his page has since been made private.