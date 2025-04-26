Shedeur Sanders’ slip down the 2025 NFL Draft board has taken many by surprise. After an exceptional season at Colorado, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, Sanders’ draft stock was expected to soar. Yet, as the final day of the draft approaches, he remains unselected, leaving fans and analysts alike scratching their heads, MSN reports.

Unless you're a dedicated College Football fan, most of what you know about Sanders is likely shaped by the media's portrayal. He’s often seen as the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, with a personality that some may describe as a little too brash for their liking. However, beyond the headlines, there were murmurs about Sanders' pre-draft interviews potentially turning off certain NFL teams, though the full extent of what led to his unexpected fall remains unclear.

Despite the negative buzz, many people have voiced frustration over the lack of recognition for Sanders' impressive college career. After all, moments before Sanders was still waiting to be drafted, his teammate, Travis Hunter, was selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a stunning trade. Coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers even hinted at taking Sanders with the 21st overall pick—only for the Steelers to ultimately pass on him.

A Different Sanders

However, while his draft position raises questions, Sanders’ academic achievements offer a different perspective on his work ethic. Throughout his time at Colorado, he maintained an impressive 3.9 GPA, which stands out among student-athletes. As noted by Athlon Sports, his academic excellence is something Sanders is proud of, and it adds a layer to his profile that the media hasn't widely discussed.

Deion Sanders, his father and head coach, emphasized Shedeur's discipline in an interview with CBS Sports in 2018, stating: “Shedeur is a leader, Shedeur works man, studies. Kid has a 3.9 GPA. He wants it.” During the 2024 college football season, it was confirmed that Sanders nearly achieved a 4.0 GPA, despite the challenges of balancing rigorous football commitments with academics.

While Sanders didn’t attend in-person classes, his academic record is still a remarkable accomplishment, given the demanding nature of his athletic schedule. It’s worth noting that the entire Colorado team under Deion Sanders recorded a collective GPA of 3.011—a milestone for the program. Sanders’ academic success, alongside that of teammates like Travis Hunter, underscores the strong commitment to education within the team.

Despite the naysayers, Sanders' academic achievements serve as proof that he is much more than the media’s portrayal of him as just a flashy athlete. His dedication to balancing academics with athletics highlights his work ethic and determination, qualities that will undoubtedly serve him well in the NFL.