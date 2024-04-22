Céline Dion recently opened up about living with Stiff Person Syndrome and how it's affected her life.
The disease was announced in 2022, and she's still contending with it every day. THR reported that Vogue France had a deep discussion with the iconic singer about how it's going and what she's hoping for.
How Céline Dion is coping with SPS
When asked about the difficulties of fighting off the illness, she admits it's still a long road ahead.
“I haven't beat the disease, as it's still with me and always will be,” the singer said. “I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now, I have to learn to live with it.”
“So that's me, now with Stiff Person Syndrome,” she added. “Five days a week, I undergo athletic, physical, and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice…I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself. At the beginning, I would ask myself: why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?”
Moving forward, the My Heart Will Go On vocalist realized that sometimes things happen that can't be explained.
“Life doesn't give you any answers,” she added. “You just have to live it! I have this illness for some unknown reason. The way I see it, I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it's over. I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself. I've chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”
When asked what motivates her to keep fighting, she was candid about the people who have her back.
“Above all, the love of my family and my children, the love of the fans, too, and the support of my team,” Dion said. “People who suffer from SPS may not be lucky enough or have the means to have good doctors and good treatments. I have those means, and this is a gift. What's more, I have this strength within me. I know that nothing is going to stop me.”
As for whether she'll get back on a tour, she “can't answer that.” She added that her “body will tell” her when she's ready — if that day comes.
“Tomorrow is another day,” the singer continued. “But there's one thing that will never stop, and that's the will. It's the passion. It's the dream. It's the determination.”
Hopefully, Céline Dion will get cured of the awful disease that's plagued her and her talents soon.