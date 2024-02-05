Celine Dion is a world-famous Canadian singer and songwriter. Let's find out more about Celine Dion's net worth in 2024.

Celine Dion's net worth in 2024 is $800 million. Celine Dion began as a francophone singer and songwriter but became one of the most well-known performers in the world. Let's look at Celine Dion's net worth in 2024.

What is Celine Dion's net worth in 2024?: $800 million (estimate)

Celine Dion's net worth in 2024 sits at about $800 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Dion was born in Charlemagne, Quebec, on March 30, 1968. She lived in a house focused on music, as she was named after the song “Celine” by Hugues Aufray.

She performed at a young age in front of her parents and at their small piano bar. Her only goal was to be a performer, which she accomplished by moving away at a young age.

Dion was a French-Canadian, and that's the language in which she started her career. Her recordings have been in English and French, but she has also sung in Spanish, Italian, German, Latin, Japanese, and Chinese.

She has sung pop, rock, R&B, gospel, and classical music. Dion has created a life that makes her one of the most well-known and respected performers of all time.

Celine Dion's early career

At age 12, Celine collaborated with her mother and brother Jacques to write her first song. The title was “Ce N'etait Qu'un Reve,” translating Nothing But A Dream in English.

Rene Angelil was a music manager who was so moved by Dion's voice that he mortgaged his home to fund her first record. It became a No. 1 hit and made her a star in Quebec.

She also won the Top Performer award in Tokyo at the 1982 Yamaha World Popular Song Festival. Dion wanted to be a more prominent star than the French market could give her, so Angelil set out to help her learn English. She attended Ecole Berlitz in 1989 to work on her English.

Dion entered the Anglophone market in 1990. Her first album, Unison, was influenced by 1980s soft rock music. Where Does My Heart Beat Now was a soft-rock ballad that peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Her breakthrough came in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. It was her first Top 10 song in the UK and her second Top 10 hit in the United States.

The song became the lead single on her 1992 self-titled album. The album's second single, If You Asked Me To, a cover of a Patti LaBelle song, became her first No. 1 single in Canada.

Celine Dion releases The Power of Love

Dion released an album titled The Colour of My Love in 1993. The lead song was The Power of Love, which was No. 1 on the Billboard charts for four weeks. It was also certified as a diamond album in Canada, eclipsing over 1 million copies sold.

The Power of Love was imagined with Celine's love for her manager. Shortly after the song was released, Celine announced her love for Rene, and the couple tied the knot in 1994.

Celine teamed up with singer-songwriter Jean-Jacques Goldman to create one of the greatest albums in francophone music. D'eux would be the biggest-selling French album in history, selling 10 million copies.

In March 1996, Celine launched the album Falling Into You. It would be the best-selling album in 1996, reaching No. 1 in 11 countries.

The album went on to win two Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. Celine then sang The Power of the Dream during the Opening Ceremonies of the Atlanta Olympic Games.

The following year, Celine had the crowning moment of her career. She released the single that would be the theme song of the movie Titanic. The single My Heart Will Go On would make Titanic the best-selling soundtrack in history, selling 30 million copies.

Celine Dion's Las Vegas residencies and world tours

Celine's first Las Vegas residency was titled A New Day on March 25, 2003, and grossed $385 million in four years. On March 15, 2011, Celine began a second Las Vegas residency.

It had a minimum of three years with around 70 performances annually and became the No. 1 show in North America in 2011, making Dion the top earner in Vegas, making $500,00 in each show. It made her the most profitable music act in Las Vegas since Elvis Presley.

She celebrated 1,000 Las Vegas shows on Oct. 8, 2016, and finally finished her residency on Sept. 24, 2018. Her second residency grossed $296 million.

Celine has gone on many tours, but her most prominent was the Taking Chances World Tour. It totaled 132 shows and grossed $279 million. She also had the Courage World Tour from 2019-20, which had 52 shows and grossed $104 million.

Celine Dion's personal life

📹 | Celine Dion presents Taylor Swift with Album of the Year at the 2024 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/fr7iCi1l78 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) February 5, 2024

Dion first met Rene Angelil when she was 12, and he was 38. Angelil's second marriage ended in 1985, and the pair took a break from each other. Dion started to fall in love with Angelil, as she used to sleep with a photo of him under her pillow.

The relationship turned romantic in 1988 when she was 20, but the romance was only known to family and friends for years. The couple had three kids together, Rene-Charles Angelil on Jan. 25, 2001. Dion then had twins on Oct. 23, 2010. The twins were named Eddy and Nelson.

Angelil died on Jan. 14, 2016, at the age of 73. Dion took over the management and production companies but began to have health issues as well.

She took time off in 2018 with hearing irregularities and then announced in 2022 that she was taking time off due to stiff-person syndrome. Stiff-person syndrome is a neurological disorder affecting her muscles.

Celine made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys that delighted fans. She appeared to present the final Grammy of the night to Taylor Swift for Album of the Year.

Celine has had a career worthy of being one of the greatest singers of all time. Nevertheless, did Celine Dion's net worth in 2024 surprise you?