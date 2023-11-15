The Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Boston Celtics take their three-game win streak on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Celtics-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Celtics are on a three-game win streak, and they have gotten it done on both ends of the court in that time. Boston has already played the 76ers once this season, and they fell short in that game by three points. Kristaps Porzingis had one of his best games in the loss earlier this season. He put up 29 points, and grabbed six rebounds. Jayson Tatum put up a double-double in the loss. He scored 16 points, and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds. The Celtics got just 16 bench points in the loss.

The 76ers just had their winning streak snapped by the Indiana Pacers. In the win with the against the Celtics earlier this season, Joel Embiid continued his MVP ways. He put up 27 points, and grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out four assists. Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, and grabbed nine rebounds of his own. As a team, the 76ers pulled in 56 rebounds.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-76ers Odds

Boston Celtics: -4 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: +4 (-110)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics-76ers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics gave up just 106 points in their loss against the 76ers. That is no surprise, though. The Celtics give up the fourth-fewest points in the NBA, so their defense has been good all season. Teams have the second-worst field goal percentage, and ninth-worst percentage from beyond the arc this season. Boston held the 76ers to just 26.5 percent from three-point range in their first meeting, and that is something they need to do in this game. If the Celtics can continue to play well on the defensive end of the court, they will be able to cover this spread.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

One reason the 76ers were able to come away with a win in the first game is their ability to rebound. The 76ers grabbed 56 rebounds, and 12 offensive rebounds in the win. Philadelphia had their second-chance opportunities, and they refused to allow the Celtics to get theirs. That type of rebounding is always going to give teams a chance to win games. If the 76ers can rebound like that again, they will cover the spread.

The Celtics could be without two of their best players in the game. Kristaps Porzingis, and Jaylen Brown are both questionable in this game. Those two players the second and third top scorers for the Celtics this season. Not having either of them in this game would be a huge hit to the Celtics on the court, especially against a team like the 76ers. If those two do not play, the 76ers will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Final Celtics-76ers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game no matter what. These two teams always play a good game, so there is a reason they are on ESPN. As for picking a winner it is going to come down if Porzingis, and Brown actually play in this game. The 76ers are the underdogs in the game, and they are playing at home. I am going to take the 76ers to cover the spread.

Final Celtics-76ers Prediction & Pick: 76ers +4 (-110), Under 224 (-110)