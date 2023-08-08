The social media footprint of Paul Pierce is all over the place. He has been more active since the NBA offseason given that there is not much to do for the Boston Celtics legend. Trolls have been flocking him on Twitter ever since. He had lost his patience with these accounts a few times already. Although, they just are not stopping. The Truth just could not help but defend himself from the childish and immature comments as well.

The NBA offseason prompts legends to go out fishing, golfing, or traveling for rest and relaxation. However, Paul Pierce seems to be taking a different approach to his retirement and the absence of basketball. The Celtics legend has been scrolling through the hate comments that he received. Most of which involved how overrated a player and scorer he is. More than that, a lot of legacy talk has been going on in his feed as well.

He lashed out at them once again. Pierce even went to the extent of calling out the generation of users coming after him.

“Y’all so goofy this generation lame AF,” he said in response to the bulk of hate comments. One thing that irked him the most was the excess of anonymity which allowed the comments to spread , “No game, no face-to-face talk game y’all all internet.”