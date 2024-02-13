The Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Boston Celtics are on the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Celtics-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Celtics are the best team in the Eastern Conference. They are 41-12, and they have won their last four games. Boston has already played the Nets twice this season, and they have won both of them. In those games, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have combined for 53 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. The Celtics have scored 122.5 points per game against the Nets this season in their two wins. Boston just traded for Xavier Tillman, but he remains out with a knee injury.

The Nets are 21-31 this season, and they just ended a losing streak with a win over the San Antonio Spurs. Against the Celtics this season, Lonnie Walker leads all players that have played both games with 16.5 points per game. However, Cam Thomas dropped 27 points in his one game played. As a team, the Nets are scoring 110.5 points per game against the Celtics. Brooklyn should have a healthy lineup in this game, but Cameron Johnson is dealing with a injury.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Nets Odds

Boston Celtics: -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -360

Brooklyn Nets: +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +290

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win

Boston has played very well against the Nets this season. They have beaten them by 10 and 14 points already. This is because of their defense. Boston plays the seventh-best defense in the NBA. They allow 111.0 points per game this season, and teams have the lowest shooting percentage against them. The Celtics will continue to play good defense in this game. The Nets are a struggling team, and the Celtics should exploit that.

The Celtics are also the fifth-highest scoring team in the NBA. It is easy to see why they have the best record when you combine their offense and defense. One thing Boston does very well is shoot the three-ball. They make the most threes per game this season, and that will help them win this game. As long as the Celtics keep playing as they have been, they will win this game.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win

Brooklyn needs to start playing better. The Nets are average defensively and offensively. They have their good games and bad games. Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges are both healthy, and that will give them the best chance to win this game. With these two players, the Nets should be able to be a little bit competitive. If the Nets can put up at least 110 points, they should cover this spread.

Final Celtics-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are the better team, and it is not even close. Boston should not have a problem handling business in this game, even with this being on the road. The Celtics should have a good game on both ends of the court, leading to another double-digit victory. For this reason, I am going to take the Celtics to cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Celtics-Nets Prediction & Pick: Celtics -8.5 (-112), Under 227.5 (-110)