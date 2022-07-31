1 GM’s bonkers Jayson Tatum-Kevin Durant trade take involving Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of trade negotiations involving Kevin Durant. The superstar has not yet retracted his trade request and the Celtics are a “serious threat” to land him in a trade.

Boston’s most realistic trade package for Durant would include Jaylen Brown and perhaps Marcus Smart in order to acquire one of the best players in the game. Although the tandem of Durant and Jayson Tatum would be outstanding, there are some detractors of the pairing.

According to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, one general manager of an Eastern Conference team suggested that the Celtics trade Jayson Tatum before trading Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. The GM claims that their toughness is more valuable to the team than Tatum if Boston lands Durant.

“KD and Tatum are talented, but I don’t know how tough they are,” the GM said, via Fox Sports. “I know he’s a lot younger than KD, but if you’re just trying to win one title, do you trade Tatum for Durant? I’d do that before I’d give them Jaylen and Smart. Brown is valued a little less than Tatum because he’s not the skill darling. He’s a high-level athlete who has developed into a good player. But I have to think Brooklyn would prefer Tatum and you wouldn’t have to give up Smart.”

Another perspective on the potential Durant-to-Boston trade is that Durant would be a bad influence on Tatum. All the ramifications of the trade are interesting and would be internet-breaking should the trade actually go down.

The Celtics are eager to improve after losing in the NBA Finals. Trading for Malcolm Brogdon and signing Danilo Gallinari are solid moves, but getting Kevin Durant could truly put them over the top. Using Jayson Tatum as the piece to land him, though, would not give them the chance to have two elite scorers in their lineup.