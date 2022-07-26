Celtics vet Al Horford’s brother may have insider knowledge on Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown trade rumors

NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic sent shockwaves across the basketball world on Monday after he reported that the Brooklyn Nets had rejected the Boston Celtics’ trade offer for Kevin Durant. Apparently, the Nets didn’t like Boston’s proposal centered around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown.

Josh Horford, the younger brother of Celtics veteran Al Horford, has now shared his insight regarding this issue. Josh pretty much ripped Shams and his report apart by strongly denying these rumors:

For those that require context, the cap emoji literally translates to “cap,” which is a colloquial term that means untrue or false.

Josh then decided to attack Shams’ credibility:

“Y’all are confidently trusting the same sources that said the Celtics had a huge team argument early in the season when they were really just having a normal team breakfast lmao,” Josh said in his tweet.

Y’all are confidently trusting the same sources that said the Celtics had a huge team argument early in the season when they were really just having a normal team breakfast lmao — Big Bad (@JoshHorford) July 25, 2022

The younger Horford also made it a point to remind everybody of how Celtics president Brad Stevens thinks so highly of Jaylen Brown:

Brad just said JB was untouchable a few months ago lol relax — Big Bad (@JoshHorford) July 25, 2022

Josh isn’t exactly a Celtics team insider, but it’s very much possible that he has information that we don’t. After all, his brother is a member of the team that has supposedly offered one of their biggest stars to the Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant.

Whatever the case may be, what is clear here is that KD trade talks are heating up again. A move away from Brooklyn appeared to be dead on the water for the former league MVP, but these fresh reports breathe new life into what could potentially be one of the biggest trade deals in NBA history.