The Boston Celtics have shown an great deal of promise in the early going of the 2023-2024 season. Kristaps Porzingis, aka ‘The Unicorn,' has regained his status as one of the NBA's most explosive players among big men.

Ever the basketball connoisseurs, Celtics fans have shared strong opinions on the league's in-season play-in tournament. Former Celtics including Kendrick Perkins have kept their eyes out for potential C's opponents including Kendrick ‘Big Perk' Perkins, who called out Lakers coach Darvin Ham recently.

On Monday, Celtics star Jaylen Brown accomplished a feat few saw coming, putting his name up there with the legends of Celtics basketball considering his incredible three-point shooting prowess.

Jaylen Brown's 7 3-pt FG in the 1st half vs the Wizards is tied for the most 3-pt FG made in any half in Celtics history. pic.twitter.com/2kXNLyofoW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 31, 2023

Celtics Legend Bird Missing From List

The current record for most three-pointers in a game belongs to Marcus Smart, who is now with the Memphis Grizzlies. Surprisingly, the man known as Larry Legend, Larry Bird, does not appear among the franchise's all-time leaders.

Brown has knocked down just over 27 percent of his three-pointers this season. He is shooting them at a high volume, 5.5 per game to be exact.

By the time the dust settled on Monday's action, Brown had knocked down 61% of his threes.

Tatum, Brown Combine for Nearly 70 Points

The Celtics' two superstars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, combined for nearly 70 points on the evening.

They showed the multitude of skills that have made them one of the best one-two punches in the NBA for quite a while.

The Jays tonight ☘️: Jaylen Brown tonight:

36 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 54% FG, 61% 3P Jayson Tatum tonight:

33 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 66% FG, 44% 3P#DifferentHere pic.twitter.com/jj6KU2cyek — rare (@veryrare_ns) October 31, 2023

Ultimately, the Celtics will go as far as Brown and Tatum can take them. The presence of Porzingis and Jrue Holiday could make the Celtics a real-deal title contender this season, judging by the team's dominant 126-107 win over the Wizards on Monday.