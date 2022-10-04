Blake Griffin’s Dennis Rodman move is a first in Celtics history

It hasn’t been a week since Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics and he’s already making history with the team.

Unfortunately for Celtics fans, it’s not something related on the court or basketball performance. That aspect has to wait until the season starts. What Griffin did, however, is a Boston first as he chose to wear number 91.

Griffin is the first player in team history to wear the number, and it’s quite surprising when you consider the fact that he had not used the number before. He wore no. 32 with the Los Angeles Clippers before changing to no. 23 with the Detroit Pistons and no. 2 with the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Gary Washburn of The Athletic, though, Griffin chose the new jersey number as a salute to Dennis Rodman. The Worm wore number 91 during his time with the Chicago Bulls from 1995 to 1998.

Blake Griffin will wear No. 91 for the #Celtics, as a salute to Dennis Rodman. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 3, 2022

While it’s doubtful changing jersey numbers will help Blake Griffin turn back the clock and recapture his high-flying athletic self, perhaps channeling his inner Dennis Rodman would help him embrace his new role with the Celtics and possibly even become a star in it.

That was what Rodman did as he transformed into a rebounding monster for the legendary Bulls, so he could very well be the right inspiration for the former no. 1 pick.

The Celtics will definitely love if Griffin can do just that, especially with the team needing some frontcourt help in the absence of the injured Robert Williams III.