Celtics’ Bill Russell City Edition jerseys will get fans hyped

Before Bill Russell passed away, he was apparently working with the Boston Celtics for a special City Edition jersey. While he would no longer be there to see it, the Beantown team will be unveiling the tribute uniforms during their opening night game for the 2022-23 season.

John Karalis of the Boston Sports Journal reported the said plan of the Celtics, noting that the project was years in the making. The team will be wearing the said jerseys a total of 12 times throughout the season.

No details about the jersey have been revealed as of the moment, but regardless, the Celtics faithful and NBA fans in general will surely have their eyes on their opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

according to the Celtics, they will unveil a special Bill Russell tribute 2022-23 City Edition uniform on opening night– a project that the league and team had been collaborating on with Russell himself in recent years – which they will wear a total of 12 times this season — John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) August 17, 2022

Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88 last month. According to the statement that his family released, he died peacefully with his wife by his side.

Ever since his saddening passing, the NBA and various teams have made several initiatives to honor him. For one, the league has retired his jersey no. 6–with those current players wearing the jersey number being grandfathered. All teams will also be wearing a commemorative patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys in honor of Russell.

Aside from that, every court in the NBA will have a clover-shaped logo featuring the number 6. It will be put on the sideline near the scorer’s table.

Bill Russell becomes the first player in NBA history to have his jersey retired across the league. All NBA players will also wear a patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys during 2022-23 season, and every arena's court will display a clover-shaped logo with No. 6. https://t.co/bhNSldVKz0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2022

Russell certainly deserves all the recognition and tribute he is getting. While it would have been better if he could have seen it all, the whole NBA is making sure his legacy lives on.