Celtics co-owner drops ‘overrated’ take that fans will not approve of

The Boston Celtics were one of the last teams standing in 2021-22, making a run all the way to the NBA Finals but ultimately falling short against the Golden State Warriors. Many believe the C’s are a legitimate contender again heading into 2022-23 and one of the favorites to come out of the East, but their co-owner Wyc Grousbeck doesn’t think anything is a guarantee.

In fact, Grousbeck believes the Celtics are slightly overrated. Yes, you read that correctly. Via The Boston Globe:

“I really loved being part of the Celtics throughout that run. I loved being right there with them. It was thrilling. The other side of the coin is I think that we’ve now been overrated,” he said. “I think that performance was a bit overrated in the public mind – or my own mind, because I’m the one saying it.

“(We were) a finalist and two wins away from winning it, but when you look back, Brooklyn was a tough series, and then we had to go seven games (against the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat). Then we lost (to the Golden State Warriors). So, we’re not a hands-down team to repeat as Eastern Conference champions. I think we’re a quality team.”

To clarify, Grousbeck isn’t completely bashing the Celtics. But, this is still not something you’d like to hear from one of your owners. Boston was actually extremely poor leading up to the turn of the year but once January hit, they completed flipped their season on its head and became a force in the East.

Boston did a nice job of improving the roster this summer, too. With their big 3 of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart still intact, they added a key backcourt piece in Malcolm Brogdon, who should prove to be a valuable player.

Don’t sleep on the Celtics, despite Grousbeck’s opinion.