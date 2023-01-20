The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is less than a month away, but Boston already has its mind on 2026. According to TNT, the Boston Celtics are looking to bid for the rights to host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game at TD Garden.

TNT reported the Celtics are preparing to bid for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Would be the first Boston ASG in any sport since 1999 at Fenway. Last NBA All-Star Game in Boston was way back in 1964. NHL came here in '96. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 20, 2023

If the C’s won the bid, it’d be the first All-Star game of any kind in Boston in over two decades, and the first NBA All-Star Game there in more than 60 years. Last year’s NBA All-Star Game was held in Cleveland and this year it’s in Salt Lake City, so it’s clear that the decision-makers wouldn’t be opposed to having the festivities in a relatively small city.

While it’s hard to predict which players could partake in the potential Boston All-Star Game, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are two Celtics who appear to be shoo-ins for 2023.

Tatum is third in fan voting for frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference, and the latest poll has him fairly ahead of fourth-place Joel Embiid. If the voting ended today, he’d be an All-Star starter due to Kevin Durant’s current injury problems.

Lakers' LeBron James and Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lead in the NBA's third and final fan voting update for the All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/5NfWF2WbHs — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2023

Also in third place is Brown, who has moved up to the top-ranked guards in the Eastern Conference. While Tatum is getting a lot of MVP talk, the former All-Star reserve is having an impressive season as well. He even cashed a clutch 3-pointer on Thursday night to send the Celtics to overtime with the rival Golden State Warriors.

Lightning struck in tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NXQGL4qV0Q — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 20, 2023

With the help of Tatum’s career-high rebounding performance and Al Horford’s best game of the season, the C’s were able to take down the defending champs for the first time since Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Although anything can happen between now and 2026, it wouldn’t be surprising if Tatum and Brown were playing in that All-Star Game as well as the 2023 iteration.