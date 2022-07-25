Celtics made big Karl-Anthony Towns trade push during Timberwolves’ Jimmy Butler drama

The Boston Celtics are fresh off of a successful 2021-2022 season that saw them reach the NBA Finals. They have plenty of talent and could improve even further if they land Kevin Durant. However, a story recently surfaced that Boston attempted to trade for Minnesota Timberwolves’ star Karl-Anthony Towns in 2018.

According to the Athletic, Towns was hesitant to sign his max offer with the Timberwolves during the 2018 summer due to chemistry problems on the team. Jimmy Butler and head coach Tom Thibodeau had tension between them. Butler also reportedly bullied Towns at times during his T-Wolves tenure. So it wasn’t surprising that Karl-Anthony Towns was hesitant to sign with Minnesota.

At the same time, he wanted to say with the Timberwolves. He enjoyed playing for the team and simply wanted the drama to fade away. All of this made for a difficult decision, but he ultimately signed the deal.

But prior to inking his max contract, the Celtics were reportedly trying to trade for Towns.

There were a number of teams attempting to acquire the Timberwolves superstar. News of his dissatisfaction had become known and teams felt as if they had a legitimate chance of landing him. According to the Athletic article, the Celtics were the most aggressive in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade pursuit.

The article shared a quote from Towns in reference to whether he asked for a trade.

“I signed this (extension) in the first couple hours and the last one I signed on the very last day I could,” Towns told The Athletic. “You take your guess on that one.”

In the end, Towns signed in Minnesota and has become the face of the franchise.