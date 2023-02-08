Since enduring a three-game losing streak back in late January, the Boston Celtics have won three of their last four contests. What makes Boston’s recent 3-1 stretch all the more impressive is that some of its best players have been in and out of the lineup lately due to the injury bug. Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams have all sat out at least one game over the last week and change.

Ahead of Boston’s showdown with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, the Celtics provided a monster injury update on several names, per a tweet from CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith. Starting with the good news, Brown and Luke Kornet are available to play for Boston. But the bad news is that Al Horford (right knee swelling) and Robert Williams (left ankle sprain) are both questionable, while defensive ace Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) will remain out.

Fifty-plus games through the 2022-23 campaign, the Boston Celtics have been the NBA’s best and most consistent team. Not only do they own the league’s top record at 38-16, but they’ve also been the best road team by a wide margin (18-9).

With all that said, as good as the Celtics are, they will have their hands full against a red-hot Philadelphia 76ers team on Wednesday, particularly if both Robert Williams and Al Horford sit out. After all, if those two big men don’t play, the Celtics would likely have to resort to putting Kornet on Embiid, a matchup that Embiid could take advantage of.