The Boston Celtics finally got a deal done on the Grant Williams front on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old agreed to a four-year deal worth $54 million, but the twist is, this turned out to be a sign-and-trade deal that will now see Williams take his talents to the Dallas Mavericks.

In exchange, the Celtics have acquired multiple second-round picks. The San Antonio Spurs were the third team in the deal with the Mavs sending over Reggie Bullock and his contract to the Spurs along with an unprotected 2030 pick swap.

For the Celtics, though, the bottom line is that they lost a key part of their rotation in exchange for second-round picks. NBA Twitter showed no mercy to Boston as they trolled them for what the keyboard warriors believe is a bad deal:

Boston copying the wizards i see — ZFARM (@ZFarm__) July 5, 2023

they saw Grant at that all white party and shipped him out — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) July 5, 2023

“How many second round picks will it take to get rid of Grant Williams?” Brad Stevens… pic.twitter.com/A0CI9kiaSf — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) July 5, 2023

💀💀 Celtics traded him for picks btw Nico Mavs Gm has been really in his bag sheesh — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) July 5, 2023

Multiple SECOND round picks?? My man went out like Bones. SMH — D-Line (Denver Man) ((Eric Wedum)) (@DLineCo) July 5, 2023

The real losers this summer? Celtics writers. Marcus Smart and Grant Williams were great to us. Generous with their time. Helpful whether we were writing about them or a teammate. And just really good dudes. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 5, 2023

Grant Williams said i’m good on Tatum lemme go play with the real best young player 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — . (@KT_3410) July 5, 2023

They went in hard. Obviously, the Celtics haters are laughing at the fact that Boston lost a dude like Grant Williams for two second round picks.

To be fair, though, the general belief is that Williams was on his way out anyway. He was a restricted free agent which means that the Celtics would have had to match whatever offer sheet he signed from another team. Boston might not have enough resources to do so, and they would have lost him for nothing. I guess the silver lining here is at least they got some assets back in a sign-and-trade. Clearly, though, the naysayers don't see it this way — not at all.