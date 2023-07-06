The Boston Celtics finally got a deal done on the Grant Williams front on Wednesday night. The 24-year-old agreed to a four-year deal worth $54 million, but the twist is, this turned out to be a sign-and-trade deal that will now see Williams take his talents to the Dallas Mavericks.

In exchange, the Celtics have acquired multiple second-round picks. The San Antonio Spurs were the third team in the deal with the Mavs sending over Reggie Bullock and his contract to the Spurs along with an unprotected 2030 pick swap.

For the Celtics, though, the bottom line is that they lost a key part of their rotation in exchange for second-round picks. NBA Twitter showed no mercy to Boston as they trolled them for what the keyboard warriors believe is a bad deal:

They went in hard. Obviously, the Celtics haters are laughing at the fact that Boston lost a dude like Grant Williams for two second round picks.

To be fair, though, the general belief is that Williams was on his way out anyway. He was a restricted free agent which means that the Celtics would have had to match whatever offer sheet he signed from another team. Boston might not have enough resources to do so, and they would have lost him for nothing. I guess the silver lining here is at least they got some assets back in a sign-and-trade. Clearly, though, the naysayers don't see it this way — not at all.

 