The Boston Celtics will be the first team in NBA Playoffs history to complete the reverse sweep, beating the Miami Heat in convincing fashion in Game 7 on Monday night — at least according to ESPN analyst Zach Lowe.

“The answer right now is the Celtics,” Lowe said on ESPN’s Get Up program on Monday morning. “I think the Celtics have done the hardest part of this, coming back from 3-0, picking themselves up off the mat after a game in which they laid down and quit and it looked like they had just let go of the rope.”

.@ZachLowe_NBA predicts a "comfortable Boston win" tonight in Game 7 😳 pic.twitter.com/wZFVlR31Fj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 29, 2023

“I think they’re coming home with confidence and if you ask me right now to predict the type of game that unfolds tonight, of all the possible kinds of outcomes, I would actually, and I feel my stomach starting to turn a little queasy as I say this, I would actually predict a comfortable Boston win.”

The Celtics needed a miraculous buzzer beating shot from Derrick White at the Kaseya Center to force the decider in Game 6 on Saturday, but it’s no secret that all of the momentum is now with Boston.

“I don’t feel good about it, because every time you start to feel good about the Celtics they melt down in the last five minutes of a close game and need a miracle play,” Lowe continued. “But right now, it’s the Celtics, they’ve got momentum, and I think they feel like the hard part is over and let’s come out roaring tonight.”

Regardless of his prediction, Zach Lowe made it clear that, despite his personal belief, anything can happen in a Game 7.

“Who the heck knows,” the analyst concluded.

The best two words in sports are Game 7, and Monday night could be one for the record books at TD Garden.