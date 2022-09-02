Danilo Gallinari’s immediate reaction to torn ACL diagnosis

It was revealed on Friday that Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL after the injury was initially classified as a meniscus tear. The news is obviously brutal for Gallinari, who was aiming to play a role for the Boston Celtics this season. Gallinari shared his reaction to the ACL injury update following the diagnosis.

“This has been a tough week for me as I have learned the extent of my injury. This game means everything to me and not being able to be on the court with my Celtics teammates hurts. I plan to give everything I can to the Celtics origination and my teammates as we hunt for a title. I will work tirelessly with the Celtics staff to return to the court as soon as I can and I appreciate the unwavering support from the fans, my teammates, and the entire NBA family.”

Danilo Gallinari suffered the injury while playing for Italy last week in a qualifying match for the FIBA World Cup. He previously suffered an ACL injury in 2013 as well.

When on the court, Gallinari is a key asset. He’s a stretch big who has shot over 38 percent from beyond the arc during his 14-year NBA career. 2022-2023 was supposed to be his first season with the Celtics. He is now expected to miss the year.

As he mentioned, Danilo Gallinari will work hard to return as soon as possible. But the Celtics will now need to find a replacement for him as they gear up for another NBA Finals run.