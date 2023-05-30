A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Boston Celtics ultimately failed to book a return trip to the NBA Finals after losing in Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals at home Monday night at the hands of the Miami Heat. Boston fans will not be moving on anytime soon from such a devastating failure to take care of business against a team that entered the 2023 NBA Playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

For ESPN personality Alan Hahn, the Celtics’ embarrassing fate in Game 7 against the Heat was mere luck running out for Boston.

“Karma got the Celtics,” Hahn said during ESPN’s Get Up show. Hahn was referring to the way Boston had consistently given its opponents hope, citing how the Atlanta Hawks managed to extend the first-round series versus Boston to six games when that shouldn’t have been the case.

"Karma got the Celtics. … This is the play that you thought would go down in history. But instead it was the Celtics that went down WITH history." —@alanhahn 😳 pic.twitter.com/qh7M3W3yAX — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 30, 2023

Early in Game 7 against the Heat, the Celtics got a bad sign early, with Jayson Tatum hurting his ankle. That hindered Tatum from playing to the level the Celtics needed him to be on to stave off Jimmy Butler and company. He finished the game with just 14 points on a salty 5-for-13 shooting from the field. Jaylen Brown also faltered big time, connecting on just eight of 23 shots (1-for-9 from behind the arc) for just 19 points.

It will be a long offseason for the Celtics, who have plenty of questions to answer. Still, Boston should be a team to watch out for next season, so long as they have the duo of Tatum and Brown in the fold.