It has been quite an eventful summer for Derrick White. He won the Larry O'Brien trophy alongside the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown-led Boston Celtics squad. Just weeks after, the defensive-minded guard also replaced Kawhi Leonard's spot on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He also won the gold medal with some help from LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. Now, it looks like he also made headlines when he watched the Colorado football program go against Colorado State but it was not for a good reason.

Derrick White got into a fight while watching Colorado State face off against the Colorado football program. The Celtics guard was struck in the face by a fan. Notably, he could not strike back and was instead pulled by his security to prevent any further escalation. Fans were livid after seeing the very likable Team USA Olympics gold medalist and one of Jayson Tatum's favorite teammates get treated this way.

Celtics faithful living after seeing Derrick White's leaked fight video

A lot of fans noted that the Colorado State fan who struck the Celtics guard was just salty at the game. Despite the reason that the fan might give, some members of the faithful were already making big claims.

“This guy needs to be tar and feathered like the British tax man you don’t touch Derrick White,” a fan said.

Others were also ready to throw hands for the Team USA champion and Celtics legend, “Imagine trying to fight Derrick White knowing he has 18 banners worth of fans ready to back him up.”

Some were also rationalizing why Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's most chill teammate would get angry this way, “Someone should educate everyone watching that Derrick White is an NBA player. They don’t fight, they just play patty cake until a referee or assistant coach gets between their aggressor.”

Regardless, it is very clear that Celtics fans and Team USA spectators are siding on White's side.