The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks engaged in one of the most entertaining games of the season Tuesday night. The Celtics entered the game without the services of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford. Despite being without four of their top stars, they led for much of the game.

However, the Bucks took a lead late in the fourth quarter. Boston had one chance and Sam Hauser, of all players, stepped up. He sank an extremely difficult, contested three point shot over Khris Middleton to send the game into overtime.

Sam Hauser ties it pic.twitter.com/MyuYf2ivOt — That's a highlight (@ClipIt_NBA) February 15, 2023

The shot left fans online in disbelief, some of them with NSFW language.

But seriously… HAUSER!!!!!! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 15, 2023

SAM HAUSER HOLY FUCKING SHIT!!!!!!!!!! — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) February 15, 2023

Who needs Jayson or Jaylen? Sam Hauser, who grew up in Wisconsin and went to Marquette for a while, just tied the game with a rainbow 3 and got the Celtics to OT in Milwaukee without 4 of their top 6 players. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 15, 2023

The Celtics would jump out to a quick five-point lead in overtime, thanks to Derrick White. However, Jrue Holiday then took over the game. He came up with a steal for a bucket and later sank a triple, giving Milwaukee the lead for good. The Celtics lost their 17th game of the season, 131-125.

They are now tied with the Bucks in the loss column but hold a slim half game lead with 41 wins to 40.

The Bucks got massive contributions from both Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Holiday finished with a game-high 40 points to go with seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. Giannis did his part as well, dropping 36 points, 13 boards and nine assists.

The Celtics were led by White’s 27 points. All five Boston starters reached double figures and backup point guard Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 off the bench. All things considered, this loss likely gives Boston even more confidence. If they can give the Bucks that much of a game without their best players on the road, a series outlook is a bit shinier than this game’s outcome.