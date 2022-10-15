Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams had a Zion Williamson-like moment on Friday when his shoe exploded in their preseason showdown against the Toronto Raptors.

As he was driving to rim, Williams’ right foot blew out of his shoe, causing him to slip on the floor and fail on the play. He was wearing Air Jordan 37s. Luckily for the Celtics youngster, he was not injured in the play.

🚨 EXPLODING SHOE ALERT 🚨 Grant Williams is lucky to not be injured after this 🙌pic.twitter.com/wa36QNRoRw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 15, 2022

Of course as mentioned, Williams’ shoe explosion reminded us of that Zion Williamson moment back in 2019 when the Nike sneakers of the then-Duke star also got destroyed. Unfortunately for Zion at the time, he sustained an injury.

With another brand under Nike failing to live up to expectations, the apparel giant could find itself in another trolling from NBA Twitter. It has been three years since the Williamson incident happened, but clearly, they haven’t made significant improvements.

There are already a few calling out Nike over the latest shoe explosion incident, and more could come soon.

If Jitty can get a Nike Deal here, no way Grant Williams can’t 😂😂😂 — JJ 🐏🐻 (@JJfrom_NJ) October 15, 2022

Grant Williams just pulled a Zion, exploded right through his shoe. 3 years later and @Nike still hasn’t figured it out. Ever heard of #durability ??? — Jordan Krause (@jordankrausee) October 15, 2022

As for the Celtics, they’ll be thankful that Grant Williams is safe from the incident. The 23-year-old forward was a key part of the roster in their run to the NBA Finals last year, and so it would have been quite the blow if he got injured right before the 2022-23 campaign started.

For now, everyone just can laugh off the incident.