The mystery surrounding Ime Udoka’s violation of Boston Celtics’ team policy didn’t last very long.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the looming suspension for Udoka involves an alleged intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff.

“Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell The Athletic. It’s been deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct.”

The severity of the punishment has yet to be determined but it’s clear that the Celtics aren’t taking the issue lightly.

Ime Udoka has long been engaged with Friday actress Nia Long and have children together. Despite committing to one another back in 2015, all indications point to them still not being married.

Allegations being sexual in nature made the rounds before Shams’ report, given the vague nature in which Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news without shedding light on any details. There was also a cryptic tweet that was sent out more than an hour before Woj broke the news on Twitter, hinting at Ima Udoka being one to “sleep around” that has since gone viral.

The Boston Celtics are coming off a season wherein they were just a few games away from winning the NBA championship. It’s unclear on how long he’ll be away from the team at this point, but with the preseason set to being in a few days this is far from the ideal start to the season the NBA’s runner-up was hoping for.