Boston Celtics big man Al Horford put together a fantastic all-around performance in Friday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. He scored 12 points — on 3-for-4 shooting from behind the three-point arc — dished out a whopping ten assists and grabbed five rebounds in a game the Celtics went on to win by a final score of 126-112. So when the Celtics visit the Vivint Arena on Saturday night to play Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and the Utah Jazz, every Celtics fan under the sun will want to know: Is Al Horford playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

Al Horford injury status vs. Jazz

Horford is dealing with a back injury but said he might be able to play in Saturday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account.

Horford, 36, is in his 16th year in the NBA and fifth as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He’s averaging 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game across 56 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Florida Gators star is shooting the ball incredibly accurately from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Horford’s current 45.7% three-point percentage is the second-highest in the NBA among all qualified players.

Expect the Celtics to steal a road win against the Jazz on Saturday, regardless of if Horford is in the lineup. After all, the Celtics have been dominant on the road all season, as they own a 23-13 road record, the best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Al Horford playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer is maybe.