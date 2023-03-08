The Boston Celtics are in desperate need of a win right now after dropping three straight games while also losing their tight hold on the No. 1 seed in the East. They’re scheduled to host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, but Celtics will be shorthanded yet again. Jaylen Brown has popped up on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s clash, so the question on the minds of Boston fans everywhere is this: Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Blazers?

While the Celtics have Brown listed on the injury report, it seems that it is merely precautionary. The All-Star swingman has been tagged as available, which means that barring any unexpected setbacks, Brown should be good to go against the Blazers.

Brown has been wearing a protective face mask of late after suffering a facial injury last month. The facial fracture doesn’t seem to be bothering him at the moment, and he has been able to play through the injury. It is worth noting that Brown also missed a game last week due to personal reasons, but it appears that this is no longer an issue for him.

While Jaylen Brown is expected to start for the Celtics on Wednesday, Robert Williams remains sidelined with a left hamstring strain. Payton Pritchard is questionable with a left heel injury.

However, with regard to the question of is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs. the Blazers, the answer is yes.