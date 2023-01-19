Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown has missed the last three games with an adductor injury. The last time he played was on January 11th against the Pelicans, when he finished with 41 points in the 125-114 Celtics win. Without Brown, the Celtics haven’t missed a beat — the team owns a 3-0 record since he’s sat out. But when the Celtics take their home court Thursday night to play the defending champion Golden State Warriors in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, every Celtics fan will surely want to know: Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

Is Celtics’ Jaylen Brown playing vs. Warriors

Celtics fans will have to wait a bit longer for a definitive answer to this question.

The Celtics have Brown listed as questionable for Thursday night’s showdown, per a tweet from the team’s official account. Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) is the lone Celtic who’s been ruled out of the Finals rematch.

Brown, 26, is in his seventh year in the NBA, all as a member of the Celtics. He’s averaging 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 40 appearances this season. Brown is shooting the ball incredibly well from the field thus far. His current 49.8% field goal percentage is the best of his pro career by a semi-wide margin.

Regardless if Brown plays on Thursday or not, expect the Celtics to come out with a win over the Warriors. After all, Boston is at home this time, and the team will surely be very motivated after losing its first matchup with the Warriors earlier in the season.