Despite the fact that his exit from the team was mired by controversy, it’s still hard to deny that Ray Allen still remains to be a very prominent player in the history of the Boston Celtics franchise. A testament to this fact is how his jersey is still able to fetch considerable prices — particularly when it’s autographed by the Hall of Famer himself.

Unfortunately, the sad reality in the world of memorabilia collecting is that there are an equal number of fake rip-offs — if not more — than their original counterparts. This was exactly the case in a recent online auction that was selling a signed Ray Allen Celtics jersey. Apparently, they were completely fake, and Allen himself could not help but call out the scammers.

The two-time NBA champ took to Instagram to blast these fakers with a lengthy and passionate tirade:

“These signatures are NOT mine, so if you are an autograph collector make sure that you only buy your memorabilia from reputable sources that give you a certification that the autograph is authentic. It is a real shame that people are taking advantage of people in this way; most autograph seekers are real fans, they deserve better!” Allen wrote.

It’s great that Allen took the time to call out these fake jerseys, and it is clear that he has a genuine concern for memorabilia collectors. After all, Allen is into this type of stuff himself, being the proud owner of quite the massive sneaker collection.

Nevertheless, it’s very rare that NBA players themselves are able to spot and call out these scammers. As he said, it’s still the buyer’s responsibility to do his due diligence so as not to fall for these disgusting fraudsters.