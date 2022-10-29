Jaylen Brown gets real on decision to leave Kanye West’s Donda Sports

This past offseason, Jaylen Brown decided to pair up with Kanye West and join his newly founded Donda Sports group. Just a few months after, though, Brown has opted to cut ties with Donda Sports group and West amid the backlash West has received for openly making anti-semetic comments in an interview.

The decision ultimately isn’t surprising, but it sounds like it’s one that Brown wasn’t too happy to make. Brown and Donda Sports’ other big name athlete, Aaron Donald, waited awhile before deciding to leave the organization. But in the aftermath, Brown is upset with how things have played out, and it sounds as if he feels he was forced to cut ties with West and Donda Sports.

“What would have happened if I stayed? I work hard to be able to have the platform that I have and use it to be a voice for the voiceless. So to potentially, maybe, have to sacrifice that platform, I don’t think that would be the right decision. So I had to do what we have to do.” – Jaylen Brown, The Athletic

The outcry regarding West’s comments is certainly justified, but Brown seems to be more upset with the fact that athletes at Donda Academy, West’s school created in alignment with this organization, are losing their opportunity to play sports because of things out of control. Brown has been vocal about that decision on Twitter, and wants to help the school avoid West’s controversy.

Brown saw Donda Sports as an opportunity to do some good off the court, but his plan came crashing down in front of him. It’s been interesting to see his reaction to cutting ties with the organization, and it will be worth seeing whether Brown’s efforts to help the school moving forward end up having any success.