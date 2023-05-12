David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Boston Celtics did what they needed to do in Game 6 of their second round series of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. They kept their season alive and avoided elimination with a 95-86 win on the road. The Sixers home arena is a notoriously hostile crowd to play in front of and for most of the game, the raucous crowd was ready for a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. But the Celtics silenced the crowd behind Jayson Tatum’s heroics in the fourth quarter. The energy of the home crowd can play a major role especially in the NBA Playoffs. Heading back home for Game 7, Celtics star Jaylen Brown admitted that their home crowd needs to be a little bit better in the winner-take-all final game of this series as per Souichi Terada of MassLiveNews.

Jaylen Brown: "Energy at the Garden has been OK at best." Said he needs everyone – whether they're at the game or not – to "be up, come with the energy, and we're going to need every bit of it. … When the Garden gets going, there's nothing like it." — Souichi Terada | 寺田惣一 (@SouichiTerada) May 12, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Great players can play well anywhere regardless of whether or not they’re at home or on the road. Jaylen Brown is no exception. During home games this season, Brown is averaging 26.7 points per game, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists with shooting splits of 48.8 percent shooting from the field, 29.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. On the road, Brown is averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists with shooting splits of 49.4 percent shooting from the field, 38.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Brown is actually shooting a better percentage on the road this season than at home. But for role players, they often play better at home with the fans behind them. The Celtics will need the TD Garden to be as loud as they can for Game 7.