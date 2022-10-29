The Boston Celtics may have lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, but Jaylen Brown isn’t letting it stop him from getting extra savage towards his friend Donovan Mitchell.

To recall during the contest, Brown delivered one of the best highlights of the game when he slammed the ball over Mitchell. With less than three minutes left in overtime and the Cavs ahead 121-119, the Celtics star was able to steal the ball and quickly get in transition. The Cleveland newcomer tried to stop Brown as he made his way to the basket, but it only ended up putting him on an embarrassing spot.

Brown went on to explode at the rim for the massive poster slam against Mitchell.

JAYLEN BROWN JUST PUT DONOVAN MITCHELL ON A POSTER 🤯🔥 (🎥: @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/vIFAJOlrHb — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 29, 2022

As mentioned the Cavs still ended up winning 132-123, but Jaylen Brown isn’t one to forget a highlight play like that. On Twitter, he made sure to remind Donovan Mitchell how he destroyed him during that moment.

Brown even said that he is going to get the photo of his huge throwdown framed. Savage!

Brown and the Celtics fought well against the Cavs. He and Jayson Tatum chipped in 32 points each, though their efforts were in vain against the well-balanced Cavs. Mitchell and teammate Caris LeVert scored 41 points each to make sure Cleveland gets the W despite trailing for the most part of the contest.

But hey, at least Brown got a rather unforgettable memory from the game–something he could probably use for years to annoy Mitchell.