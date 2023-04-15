Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Boston Celtics are currently in the midst of Game 1 of their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks but have just been dealt an early scare. While Jaylen Brown started off the contest with six points in seven minutes, he appeared to re-aggravate his hand injury that required five stitches and ultimately went back to the locker room.

Via Jared Weiss:

“Jaylen Brown is heading back to the locker room. Seemed to be grabbing at the cut on his hand a few minutes ago.”

Certainly not a good sign for Boston. However, it appears Brown is back on the bench and at the time of writing, on the floor again.

UPDATE: Jaylen Brown is back on the Celtics bench #BleedGreen #NBA https://t.co/Ix1om1Jvqe — Court Side Heat (@courtsideheat) April 15, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brown suffered an obscure hand injury prior to the playoffs and missed the final two games of the season, cutting his hand on a glass vase. The Celtics were playing it safe with him but he did practice with no restrictions ahead of Game 1.

To be honest, the C’s can easily get past the Hawks without Jaylen Brown. Maybe it would be smart to let him rest more until he’s completely pain-free in that hand:

Jaylen Brown's right hand injury which he suffered after picking up a glass vase he knocked over and getting a cut as a result. pic.twitter.com/1KNWf5OEh1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 15, 2023

Regardless, Brown looks to be playing through the discomfort. The former Cal star had a career-best campaign in 2022-23, posting averages of 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per night. He formed a lethal star duo with Jayson Tatum and because of their unstoppable partnership, many believe Boston could go all the way back to the Finals again.

We’ll see if the injury bothers him anymore as the series rolls on.