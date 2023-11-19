Celtics star Jaylen Brown is dealing with a groin injury.

The Boston Celtics are off to a scorching start this season, as they're 10-2 with the best record in the entire league. A large part of that success has been due to the health of Boston's brightest stars, which was practically impeccable through the team's first 10 games. However, before a Sunday night showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies, Celtics star Jaylen Brown was listed as questionable with a right adductor strain.

The two-time All-Star wouldn't rule himself out, yet he also admitted to feeling some soreness, per John Karalis of Boston Sports Journal.

“Jaylen Brown says his injury isn't too serious but he's experiencing some soreness in the strained groin,” Karalis wrote on X. “He's going through shoot around right now, and says he'll see how he feels.”

Brown recently missed an outing versus the Philadelphia 76ers because of illness, but the Celtics still prevailed 117-107. In the following game on Friday night, he helped the C's narrowly beat the Raptors 108-105 during NBA In-Season Tournament group play. Unfortunately, he sustained a groin injury in the win after slipping on Toronto's court:

Jaylen Brown slips on the court. Hurts his groin. pic.twitter.com/YwVOBMfZad — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) November 18, 2023

Brown was vocal about the mishap too, claiming that the slippery court could be a future danger for other visiting teams as well:

"I thought the floor was kind of unacceptable. I think guys were just slipping all over the place, not just me." Jaylen Brown is not a fan of the In-Season Tournament courts 😬 (via @hoopshype)pic.twitter.com/xkiGPWi884 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 18, 2023

Jaylen Brown isn't the only notable injury for Sunday night's contest. Grizzlies point guard and former Celtic Marcus Smart will miss out on his chance for a revenge game. He hasn't played against Boston since being traded to Memphis in the offseason, and he'll be sidelined for at least a few weeks with an ankle injury.

Because of injuries and suspensions, the Grizzlies enter the matchup at 3-9 overall. Not having All-Star point guard Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the season has significantly hurt Memphis, as they've struggled to find consistency without a true star.

Conversely, the Celtics will look to extend their current win streak to six and solidify their spot atop the Eastern Conference standings.