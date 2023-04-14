A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jaylen Brown was unable to suit up for the Boston Celtics in their last two regular-season games due to a hand injury. There has been a lot of talk surrounding his availability ahead of Boston’s NBA Playoffs series-opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, which is why Celtics fans will be glad to know that their All-Star shooting guard has now been removed from the injury report ahead of that crucial matchup.

Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Hawks

The fact that Brown is nowhere to be found on the Celtics’ injury report only means that he will be good to go for Game 1. The 26-year-old is dealing with a finger laceration in his right hand, and the injury is not considered serious. Along with a handful of other players on the squad, Brown’s absence from the last two games appears to have been for rest purposes ahead of the playoffs.

It is also worth noting that Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla stated earlier that Brown will have no restrictions in Game 1, which is why it comes as no surprise that the 6-foot-6 guard has now officially been cleared for action.

More good news for the Celtics is that there’s no other player on the injury report apart from Danilo Gallinari, who has been out for the entire season due to an ACL injury. It’s going to be a (relatively) clean bill of health for Boston when they host Trae Young and the Hawks in the TD Garden on Saturday.