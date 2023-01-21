Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown returned from his three-game absence against the Golden State Warriors, though it wasn’t an easy journey for him to play in the game.

And no, we’re not talking about his right adductor injury that forced him out recently. Instead, it was his travel to Thursday’s game that really “traumatized” him. Brown admitted as much in his tweet on Friday, noting how his usual 15-minute trip to the TD Garden took two hours because of Boston’s traffic.

“It took almost 2hrs to get to the game yesterday I live 15 minutes away Boston traffic was so bad I’m still traumatized and felt the need to tweet this lol,” Brown wrote on Twitter.

Fortunately for Jaylen Brown, the major traffic didn’t cause him to be late in the game. Considering the fact that they needed to come back against the Warriors and force OT, his absence would have been a fatal blow to the Celtics. He may have only made 16 points in the contest, but he still recorded nine rebounds and six assists, as well as played for 41 minutes.

Brown also kept chasing Stephen Curry all game long to make life hard for the sharpshooter. After the meeting, Brown shared his delight for the win despite his shooting woes. Little did fans know that he was coming off a hellish journey just to make it to their home court and help Boston take the W in the rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals.