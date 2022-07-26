Jaylen Brown’s trade stance ‘behind closed doors’ after recent rumor

Jaylen Brown is finding himself linked to the Brooklyn Nets in recent trade rumors. The Boston Celtics are reportedly open to making him the centerpiece in a Kevin Durant deal. Brown emerged as a true superstar during the playoffs for the Celtics. But they fell just short of an NBA Finals championship and believe KD could help them reach the next level. But what does Jaylen Brown think about all of this?

A previous report stated that Brown would not re-sign with the Celtics in 2024. However, according to the Athletic, that rumor is false. The Athletic reports that Jaylen Brown was “perplexed” by the rumor. He also reportedly said ‘behind closed doors’ that he wants to stay with the Celtics moving forward.

But one has to wonder if these trade rumors hampered the relationship between Jaylen Brown and the team. It is isn’t easy to give your all for a team that previously attempted to trade you.

But Brown’s talent is immense. He is going to produce regardless of wherever he plays next season. Despite playing second fiddle to Jayson Tatum for most of the 2021-2022 season, Brown still averaged just under 24 points per game on 47 percent field goal shooting. He added 6 rebounds per contest.

And he remained consistent in the playoffs. Jaylen Brown averaged 23 points per game on 47 percent shooting during the postseason. Although Tatum is the face of the team, there are some people around the league who consider Brown to be equal with Tatum from a talent perspective.

His future is uncertain at the moment. But Jaylen Brown seems to want to remain in Boston.