Celtics superfan Bill Simmons teed off on the team for shot selection among other issues from Tuesday's loss.

The Boston Celtics' history includes not just legendary players but also legendary media personalities and analysts. One of them is Bill Simmons, a best selling author and Celtics superfan.

On Wednesday Simmons, known for his outspoken and brash style, criticized his favorite team for a heartbreaking last second road loss to Stephen Curry and the Draymond Green-less Golden State Warriors.

Simmons' comments were shared on Thursday and offer a peek into the frustrations he felt watching Golden State prevail.

Simmons Roasts Celtics for Warriors Loss

According to Simmons, the 132-126 setback in the Bay Area was the ‘dumbest' loss of the season so far.

The new dumbest loss of the Celtics season. 58 threes and 17 free throws against a team playing small ball. Just so stupid. Curry had five fouls for at least an hour, never attacked him. I’m not even gonna look at the shot chart because it will make me puke. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 20, 2023

Simmons also shared a shot chart to back up his assertion.

I mean come on… pic.twitter.com/GX595QGgyJ — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 20, 2023

“You can tell that the Curry wanted it more than anyone. Set the tone for the team. Celtics just let it happen,” one commenter said in response.

“Looks a lot like the Celtics we see every year in the playoffs,” another added.

Joe Mazzulla's Celtics team was expected to play a road contest against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET.

Boston had a 6-6 road record on the season heading into Wednesday night's game, suggesting the team still has plenty of work to do before staking its claim as a legitimate championship contender despite its recent successes in the playoffs and regular season.