The Boston Celtics' history includes not just legendary players but also legendary media personalities and analysts. One of them is Bill Simmons, a best selling author and Celtics superfan.

On Wednesday Simmons, known for his outspoken and brash style, criticized his favorite team for a heartbreaking last second road loss to Stephen Curry and the Draymond Green-less Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are doing their best to move on from the loss. An injury update on Jayson Tatum was revealed and the news is not good. The Celtics' Jaylen Brown had a NSFW message to the loss that has Celtics fans reacting.

Simmons' comments were shared on Thursday and offer a peek into the frustrations he felt watching Golden State prevail.

Simmons Roasts Celtics for Warriors Loss

According to Simmons, the 132-126 setback in the Bay Area was the ‘dumbest' loss of the season so far.

Simmons also shared a shot chart to back up his assertion.

“You can tell that the Curry wanted it more than anyone. Set the tone for the team. Celtics just let it happen,” one commenter said in response.

“Looks a lot like the Celtics we see every year in the playoffs,” another added.

RECOMMENDED
Podziemski injury update for the Warriors ahead of showdown with Poole and the Wizards.
Warriors' Brandin Podziemski drops bold promise after scary injury vs. Celtics

Nick Meyer ·

Celtics' Jayson Tatum
Celtics' Jayson Tatum injury will force him out for first time this season vs. Kings

Daniel Donabedian ·

Celtics Kings prediction
Celtics vs. Kings prediction, odds, pick how to watch - 12/20/2023

Garrett Kerman ·

Mazzulla's Team Faces Kings Next

Joe Mazzulla's Celtics team was expected to play a road contest against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET.

Boston had a 6-6 road record on the season heading into Wednesday night's game, suggesting the team still has plenty of work to do before staking its claim as a legitimate championship contender despite its recent successes in the playoffs and regular season.

 