Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has made a habit this season of using a towel to perform the recently popular “belt to a**” celebration. Fans have noticed him doing it before games. On Friday, Johnson shared a post to Instagram that showed him doing the celebration. But his choice to mention a Boston Celtics superstar in his caption is what got the internet's attention.

“I’m Like Jayson Tatum in the Olympics im not playing,” Johnson wrote alongside his picture.

Jayson Tatum infamously did not play much in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Tatum was a DNP – Coach's Decision against Serbia and came off of the bench against other opponents. Tatum averaged 17.7 minutes per game under head coach Steve Kerr of USA Basketball.

The decision to not play Tatum much was polarizing and served as part of the drumbeat for the stories that kept NBA fans busy during the league's offseason.

Johnson was also in the news this week for implying that he often questions his Bears teammates' effort and dedication.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum is over his 2024 Olympic minutes

Tatum addressed the benching at the beginning of the Celtics' 2024-25 season in a conversation with Jared Weiss of The Athletic. He noted that the social media aspects of this era of basketball made the situation more intense for him.

“It was a lot. In the age of social media, you see everything,” Tatum told Weiss. “You see all the tweets and the people on the podcasts and people on TV giving their opinion on whether they thought it was a good decision or it was an outrageous decision or whatever. Obviously, I wanted to contribute more…”

Tatum has dealt with plenty of media attention and adversity since entering the NBA. And even more so before that, throughout his time at Duke University. It's no surprise to learn that he eventually made peace with the situation.

“I wasn’t moping around. I didn’t have an attitude. I wasn’t angry at the world,” Tatum reminded Weiss. “I stayed ready and did what was asked of me and I won a gold medal, right?”

Yes he did. Memes are indeed forever. But they can't take that away.