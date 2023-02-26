Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum broke the hearts of Philadelphia 76ers fans with his epic game-winner on Saturday, but at least he made one Philly resident happy after the tight affair.

Following the Celtics’ 110-107 win, Tatum shared a moment with Philadelphia Eagles wideout Devonta Smith and gave him his game-worn jersey. He even signed it as they went on with their conversation.

Jayson Tatum gives his jersey to DeVonta Smith pic.twitter.com/rG1O67Y0hC — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 26, 2023

For what it’s worth, it’s pretty well-known that DeVonta Smith is a big Celtics fan. When the Eagles drafted him in 2021, he made the stunning admission and noted that no one can change his fandom.

“You can for sure get me to the game, but convert me? I don’t know about that one,” Smith said at the time, per NBC Sports.

Sure enough, he received plenty of criticisms when he made the revelation. After all, considering how passionate and aggressive Philly fans can be, it’s just taboo to support any other sports team. And Smith really had to be a big supporter of the Sixers’ heated rivals in the Celtics.

Smith is set to get more backlash over his latest act, though. The Sixers just lost a heartbreaker to the Celtics, and the first thing he really did is approach Jayson Tatum. With that said, don’t be surprised if the Philly faithful call for the Eagles to cut him.

But hey, props to the Eagles wideout for having the guts to do what he wants. He’s really living up to his words of not abandoning his fandom.