The Boston Celtics have been stricken with the injury bug lately, and even star forward Jayson Tatum isn’t safe.

Since last year the MVP hopeful has been dealing with wrist issues, as he had a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist that was bothering him during the C’s lengthy run to the 2022 NBA Finals. Luckily, he doesn’t envision missing many games this season despite the discomfort.

Although Tatum is committed to playing as much as possible right now, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of surgery at the end of the season:

Jayson Tatum, who just spoke at shootaround, said his left wrist isn’t something that’s going to cost him significant time. Will he need surgery next summer? “Maybe. I dont want to say yes and I don’t want to say no. It’s something we’ve got to look at when the season’s over” — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) January 23, 2023

So far, the 24-year-old has sat out for just three games during the 2022-23 campaign, as he most recently rested during Boston’s shorthanded victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Compared to many other NBA stars, Tatum is exceptionally healthy. He’s even played more than a thousand more minutes than any other player since entering the league in 2017 (including both the regular season and playoffs):

Jayson Tatum Since he came in to the league in 2017-18, in the reg/post season, has played 1,194 more minutes than any other player wait, what? That is basically the equivalent of 40 more games than anybody else Tatum is the real "No days off" pic.twitter.com/clCOEA947p — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) January 16, 2023

With longevity like that, the 3-time All-Star is deserving of some rest and injury management. Nonetheless, he’ll return to play tonight against the Orlando Magic, a team Boston has already lost to twice this season.

While Tatum is good to go, the Green Team will be without Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, and possibly Robert Williams III for Monday night’s showdown in Orlando. Smart suffered a sprained ankle in Toronto and had to leave midgame, yet Brogdon and Williams III could be resting because this is the first leg of a back-to-back. The second leg will be an Eastern Conference Finals rematch against the Miami Heat tomorrow night.

Even though seeding matters, the Celtics also have to be careful when it comes to overworking their key players. Last season the C’s seemed to run out of gas in the Finals, so ideally they’ll learn from their mistakes and rest Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and others when possible to avoid fatigue and injury.

As for the immediate future, Boston will look to extend its nine-game winning streak to 10 tonight with a win over the Magic.